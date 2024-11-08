Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 70,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 234,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 224,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 108,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,678,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $239.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.25. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $148.50 and a twelve month high of $245.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price (up from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.60.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

