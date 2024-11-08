Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Head to Head Comparison

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Palisade Bio and Allogene Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palisade Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allogene Therapeutics 0 3 8 0 2.73

Palisade Bio currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 785.83%. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.96, indicating a potential upside of 212.09%. Given Palisade Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Palisade Bio is more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palisade Bio N/A -125.02% -100.21% Allogene Therapeutics -223,139.98% -50.24% -40.21%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Palisade Bio and Allogene Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Palisade Bio and Allogene Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palisade Bio $250,000.00 13.50 -$12.30 million ($19.00) -0.13 Allogene Therapeutics $90,000.00 7,411.79 -$327.27 million ($1.61) -1.98

Palisade Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Allogene Therapeutics. Allogene Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palisade Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Palisade Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Palisade Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is PALI-2108, a prodrug PDE4 inhibitor, currently under pre-clinical development as a therapeutic for patients living with inflammatory bowel diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease (CD), as well as develops PALI-1908, an oral, selective PDE4 inhibitor prodrug that is locally bioactivated in the terminal ileum of CD patients, currently in the research stage. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Giiant Pharma, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of its compounds; a license agreement with the Regents of the University of California; a co-development and distribution agreement with Newsoara Biopharma Co., Ltd; and a transformative strategic collaboration with Strand Life Sciences for advancing precision medicine for ulcerative colitis therapy. The company is based in Carlsbad, California.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The company also develops cemacabtagene ansegedleucel, an engineered allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that targets CD19 for the treatment of large B-cell lymphoma; and is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. In addition, it is developing ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for treating R/R multiple myeloma; ALLO-605, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody; CD70 to treat renal cell cancer; ALLO-316, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic RCC; ALLO-329 for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases; DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other aggressive neuroendocrine tumors; and Claudin 18.2 for the treatment of gastric and pancreatic cancer. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc.; Servier; Cellectis S.A.; and Notch Therapeutics Inc. It also has a strategic collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the preclinical and clinical investigation of allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates; and a strategic partnership with Foresight Diagnostics to develop MRD-based In-Vitro Diagnostic for use in ALPHA3. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

