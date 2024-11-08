Paul R. Johnston Sells 14,000 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total transaction of $1,464,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,613.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Exponent Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EXPO opened at $104.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.69. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $115.75.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 7.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 725.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 15,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 105,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 5.6% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 7,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

