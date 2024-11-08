Pivotal Research Raises Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $525.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Pivotal Research from $435.00 to $525.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.06.

CHTR opened at $393.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $421.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $334.95 and a 200 day moving average of $314.67.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 32.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,451 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,023,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,932,000 after purchasing an additional 175,130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,998,000 after buying an additional 69,959 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 612,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,144,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 533,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,746,000 after acquiring an additional 39,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

