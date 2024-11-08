Q1 Earnings Estimate for Korn Ferry Issued By William Blair

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Korn Ferry in a report issued on Monday, November 4th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Korn Ferry’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of KFY opened at $77.95 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $47.28 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 97.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 28.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Korn Ferry by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $1,580,163.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,028.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Distefano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $361,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,031.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $1,580,163.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,028.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,201 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,320. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 42.29%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

