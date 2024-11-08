Q1 EPS Forecast for STMicroelectronics Decreased by Analyst

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of STMicroelectronics in a report issued on Monday, November 4th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now forecasts that the semiconductor producer will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for STMicroelectronics’ current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

STM opened at $27.14 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.57.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 144.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

