Q2 Earnings Forecast for Ubiquiti Issued By Zacks Research

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UIFree Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ubiquiti in a research report issued on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s FY2027 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.17). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 3,321.33%. The business had revenue of $507.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $261.61 on Wednesday. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $103.27 and a 52 week high of $279.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.77. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Ubiquiti by 267.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

