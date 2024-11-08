Q2 EPS Estimates for Krystal Biotech Raised by William Blair

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Krystal Biotech in a report released on Monday, November 4th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. William Blair currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s FY2026 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.39 EPS.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.94 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue was up 879.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $185.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.29. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 104.77 and a beta of 0.82. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $93.95 and a twelve month high of $219.34.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500,882 shares in the company, valued at $296,814,424.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 160.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

