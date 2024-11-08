Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.23% of Q2 worth $11,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Q2 by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE QTWO opened at $102.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.08 and a beta of 1.58. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $175.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $102,716.04. Following the sale, the executive now owns 227,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,376,446.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $788,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,259.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $102,716.04. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 227,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,376,446.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,699. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Q2 from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.79.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

