Q4 EPS Estimates for Akita Drilling Cut by Atb Cap Markets

Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Akita Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Akita Drilling’s FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Akita Drilling Stock Performance

Akita Drilling has a 52-week low of C$6.52 and a 52-week high of C$9.23.

About Akita Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (AKITA) is engaged in providing contract drilling services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. The Company is involved in other forms of drilling, including potash mining and the development of storage caverns. The Company owns and operates approximately 31 drilling rigs in Canada.

