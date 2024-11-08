QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 436.97 ($5.69) and traded as high as GBX 462.80 ($6.02). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 455.60 ($5.93), with a volume of 2,111,229 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 457.50 ($5.96).

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

About QinetiQ Group

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 458.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 437.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47. The firm has a market cap of £2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,907.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48.

(Get Free Report)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.