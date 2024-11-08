QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,025 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 531.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $159.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.59.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 471.43%.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.90.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $743,259.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,045,982.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $743,259.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,045,982.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,366 in the last three months. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

