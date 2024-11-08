QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,959 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,219,000 after buying an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,863,000 after acquiring an additional 114,995 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,115,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,286,000 after purchasing an additional 110,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,013,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,948,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CALM shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $106,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,361.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $89.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $95.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.29.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $785.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.65 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

