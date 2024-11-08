QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 87.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in US Foods by 5.0% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in US Foods by 3.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USFD opened at $66.54 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $67.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,225.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.82.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

