QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,432,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,586,000 after buying an additional 314,488 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 99,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,318 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.11.

Encompass Health Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:EHC opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.07 and its 200 day moving average is $89.34. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $103.89.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 16.43%.

Encompass Health declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at $11,761,839.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

