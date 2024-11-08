QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Employers by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 798,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,259,000 after acquiring an additional 295,983 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 12.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Employers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Employers during the 2nd quarter worth $1,522,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIG has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised Employers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Employers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Employers Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of EIG opened at $52.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.24. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.33 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.19 million. Employers had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 9.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Employers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

