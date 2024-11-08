Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Position Reduced by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.07% of Repligen worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 113.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $143.88 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $211.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3,596.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

