Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BCE FY2025 Earnings

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for BCE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $3.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.06. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.23.

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$38.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43. BCE has a 52 week low of C$37.81 and a 52 week high of C$56.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.9975 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.58%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

