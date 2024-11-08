Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CBRL Q1 Earnings

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Argus lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.53. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.