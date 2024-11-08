Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 200,000 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $6,286,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,390. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Michael Mente sold 20,373 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $528,679.35.

On Thursday, October 17th, Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,272,466.72.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Michael Mente sold 36,114 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $937,158.30.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Michael Mente sold 456 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $11,824.08.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.05. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $33.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter worth about $33,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 478,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 280,151 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 12,630.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 178,475 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 68.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 138,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 55.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 376,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 134,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVLV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised Revolve Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.19.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

