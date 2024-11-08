Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Position Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REXR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,734,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,668,000 after buying an additional 753,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,933,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 687.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,590,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,103,653 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,938,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,083,000 after purchasing an additional 42,632 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,326,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,337,000 after purchasing an additional 200,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $42.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.81 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $711,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

