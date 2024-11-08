Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 1,671 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Sysco by 9.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 43.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 62,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.87 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average is $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.44%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $303,103.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.77.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

