Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 29,928 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 3,041.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,928 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BURL. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 619.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 391.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $262.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $282.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

