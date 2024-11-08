Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 46,544 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,544 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 23.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.2 %

SWK stock opened at $91.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.90. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -67.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -239.42%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

