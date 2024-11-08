Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 7,082 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.2 %

JKHY stock opened at $179.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.