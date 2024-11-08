Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.32% of Brady worth $11,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brady by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,307,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,610,000 after purchasing an additional 32,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brady by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,701,000 after buying an additional 24,786 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 610,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,190,000 after buying an additional 106,219 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Brady by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 560,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,631,000 after acquiring an additional 106,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 479,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,710,000 after acquiring an additional 82,438 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of BRC stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $52.68 and a 52 week high of $76.97.

Brady Increases Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Brady had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Insider Activity at Brady

In other Brady news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $916,934.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,297.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $916,934.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,297.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas F. Debruine sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $216,020.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,727 shares in the company, valued at $737,014.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,231 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

