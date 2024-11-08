Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $277.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.39 and a 200 day moving average of $239.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.04 and a 52 week high of $278.50.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 207.04%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total transaction of $137,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,384.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

