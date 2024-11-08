Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 2,196 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $10,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 72.9% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 741.7% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNDY opened at $318.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.20, a PEG ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.31. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $133.50 and a 1-year high of $322.41.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $296.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.10.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

