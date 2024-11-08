Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 3,204 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,006,000 after buying an additional 51,654 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,702,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,425,000 after acquiring an additional 62,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,998,000 after acquiring an additional 133,853 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 802,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,447,000 after acquiring an additional 35,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 742,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,047,000 after purchasing an additional 50,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $272.87 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.66 and a fifty-two week high of $277.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.78 and a 200-day moving average of $247.80.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

