Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,412 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Guidewire Software worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.62.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $194.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,436.45, a PEG ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.36 and a 12 month high of $195.78.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.68, for a total value of $253,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,773,872.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 6,718 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $1,156,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,562,643.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.68, for a total transaction of $253,368.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,773,872.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,050,448 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

