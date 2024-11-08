Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $11.65 Million Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of CubeSmart worth $11,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 29,720.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 11,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 32.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 89,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 21,967 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 884,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,947,000 after acquiring an additional 23,179 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.3% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 868,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,242,000 after purchasing an additional 59,020 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,716,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $35.69 and a 12-month high of $55.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average is $47.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $270.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.45.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

