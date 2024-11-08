Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $6.94 Million Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 35.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.0% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 57.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 3.6% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,145.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,022.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nutanix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.68. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -135.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $547.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.12 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. Analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.