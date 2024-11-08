Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8.25 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $147.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.68 and its 200-day moving average is $126.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.65 and a 52-week high of $150.96. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.57.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

