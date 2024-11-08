Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 15,779.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,631,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,994,853,000 after buying an additional 14,539,321 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,671,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,556,000 after purchasing an additional 406,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,490,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $888,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,144,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,157,000 after purchasing an additional 393,434 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,113,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $611,445,000 after purchasing an additional 101,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

NYSE:UPS opened at $134.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82. The firm has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

