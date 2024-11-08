Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,200 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Align Technology by 3.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 299,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Align Technology by 914.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Align Technology by 68.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32,890 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $222.18 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $335.40. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $977.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

