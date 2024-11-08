Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 148,917 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 114.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,180 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,917 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.42% of Yelp worth $9,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Yelp by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,546 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 28.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 271,590 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after buying an additional 60,559 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 9,073.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 98.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 113.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $238,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 255,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,694,083.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $377,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,985. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $238,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 255,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,694,083.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yelp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of YELP opened at $36.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Yelp had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on YELP shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

