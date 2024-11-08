Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,022 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,978,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 167.2% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,761,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,582 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $49,546,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,735,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,282 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $16,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX opened at $28.42 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $28.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRX. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.54.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

