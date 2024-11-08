Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 4.2% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Vistra by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $135.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.80 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.28. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $143.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

Vistra announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

