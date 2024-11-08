Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Veralto by 7.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Veralto by 9.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Veralto by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Veralto by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $813,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,452,878.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,260,841.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $813,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,038 shares of company stock worth $3,989,693 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

Veralto Price Performance

VLTO stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.19. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 52.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

