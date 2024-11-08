Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Ingredion worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 92.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,764,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,332,000 after purchasing an additional 846,967 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 396,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,491,000 after acquiring an additional 253,949 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 55,219.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 174,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,240,000 after acquiring an additional 174,495 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ingredion by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,009,000 after acquiring an additional 125,543 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 405,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,303,000 after purchasing an additional 123,406 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $150.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.11. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $100.01 and a 12-month high of $155.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.47. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 32.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $721,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,105.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $174,239.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,040,595.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 4,700 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $721,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,105.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,056 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Read Our Latest Report on INGR

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.