Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 11,897 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,897 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 61.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.6 %

AWK opened at $132.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.79. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $150.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

In other American Water Works news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,308. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

