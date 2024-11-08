Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 12,015 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,015 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $12,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $52.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.19. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

