Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 172,661 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,661 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $9,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 217.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,976,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 207.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 205,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 138,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $20.42 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.