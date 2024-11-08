Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,949 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Domino’s Pizza worth $9,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.5 %

DPZ stock opened at $448.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $419.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.67. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $366.58 and a 1-year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.