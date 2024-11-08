Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HSBC cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company stock opened at $411.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $402.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.56. The company has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $420.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

