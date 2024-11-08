Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives Outperform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $82.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on ROOT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Root from $84.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Root from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Root from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Root to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. Root has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $118.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -64.08 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.77 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was up 165.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Root will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 50,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $4,320,304.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,647.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Root in the third quarter worth $216,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Root during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Root by 76.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Root during the third quarter worth about $412,000. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

