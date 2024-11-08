Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Sabre Stock Up 2.3 %

SABR stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. Sabre has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $4.68.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sabre will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sabre

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Sabre by 20.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 28,369 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 20.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 711,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 122,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading

