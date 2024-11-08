Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Sabre Stock Up 2.3 %
SABR stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. Sabre has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $4.68.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sabre will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sabre
Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
