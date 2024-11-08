Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Saia were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Saia by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,069,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,559,000 after purchasing an additional 149,074 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 347.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,817,000 after purchasing an additional 124,117 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 64.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,589,000 after purchasing an additional 98,383 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $27,733,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 43,625.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,016,000 after purchasing an additional 38,827 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $440.00 to $437.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Saia from $510.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.00.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $545.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.73. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $358.90 and a one year high of $628.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $443.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.82 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.