Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Saia were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Saia by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,069,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,559,000 after purchasing an additional 149,074 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 347.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,817,000 after acquiring an additional 124,117 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 64.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,589,000 after acquiring an additional 98,383 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at $27,733,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 43,625.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after acquiring an additional 38,827 shares in the last quarter.
Saia Stock Performance
Shares of SAIA stock opened at $545.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $443.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.73. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.90 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Saia from $510.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIA
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Saia
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.