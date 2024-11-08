Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Saia were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Saia by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,069,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,559,000 after purchasing an additional 149,074 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 347.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,817,000 after acquiring an additional 124,117 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 64.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,589,000 after acquiring an additional 98,383 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at $27,733,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 43,625.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after acquiring an additional 38,827 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $545.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $443.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.73. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.90 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Saia from $510.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.00.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

