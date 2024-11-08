Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €17.89 ($19.66) and traded as high as €19.20 ($21.10). Salzgitter shares last traded at €18.76 ($20.62), with a volume of 269,871 shares changing hands.

Salzgitter Stock Up 7.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.89, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €17.89.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

